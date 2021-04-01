Student Government members roamed the campus checking for safety concerns during their annual Night Walk event Wednesday evening.
Student Government, in cooperation with Student Affairs, Facilities Management and the UTA Police Department, patrolled UTA, making note of areas that could be illuminated better and walkways that could be tripping hazards and verifying that call boxes work properly.
“Our purpose is to just be out here, walk around [and] make sure the campus is safe,” said Caitlyn Burge, speaker of the senate. “It shows the student community that Student Government cares about them, that we’re actively trying to promote events that care about campus safety.”
Divided into five groups, participants patrolled the entire campus in search of safety issues. Each group had a staff member from Facilities Management and a UTA Police official.
The different groups found lights that needed to be replaced and spaces that were too dark, among other issues.
Facilities Management director Jeff Johnson said changes to light bulbs are often done quickly.
Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president, said the Night Walk this year was well organized, and there was a lot of communication from Student Government.
