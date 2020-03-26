Student Governance will hold its campus elections completely online for the first time at UTA in response to COVID-19.
On March 17, UTA announced it would transition to online-only classes and cancel all campus events and activities for the remainder of the semester. Now, Student Governance has found a way to keep students involved and kick off its election campaigns Monday.
The online election season will include campaigns and voting. Chief Justice Sydney Rose said in an email that the process for moving the voting online was adapted from computer software already used to record voting in on-campus elections.
The available positions include Student Body president, Student Body vice president, student senators, Mr. and Ms. UTA, and UTA Ambassadors, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
The Election Supervisory Board has worked to get information on the candidates digitally and will provide it to students via the website and social media, she said.
Students can vote online from April 13 to April 16, with results announced April 17, Rose said. How the results will be announced has not yet been determined.
“Campus Elections is our opportunity to participate in something to make our university a better place,” Rose said.
@Rimal_shambhavi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.