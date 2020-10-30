Student Governance reveals fall 2020 campus election results

Student Government members clap Feb. 18 during a Student Senate general body meeting in the University Center Student Government Chambers.

 File photo: Lorena Torres Romero

Student Governance announced results for fall 2020 campus elections through Instagram Live on Friday.

UTA students elected a Student Service Fee Allocation Committee representative, student senators, UTA Ambassadors and Homecoming king and queen finalists during the election.

Architecture freshman Tony Pham was elected as a College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs senator.

Pham said he is glad to have the student’s support to allow him to serve one more year as their CAPPA senator and advocate on their behalf.

Psychology junior Meghan Flynn ran for UTA Ambassadors and a College of Science senator seat. It can be difficult to appeal to both audiences but she is excited to serve again for both organizations, Flynn said.

“I’m one of the very few people that decided to run for two different positions,” she said.

Physics freshman Pavani Rambachan re-ran for UTA Ambassadors and a College of Science senator seat and won both positions.

“I absolutely can not wait for what incredible things this future holds for [students],” Rambachan said. “This win is as much yours, as it’s mine.”

Finalists for Homecoming king and queen were also announced during the live event.

Traditionally the results for king and queen are announced at the Homecoming game. UTA postponed the weeklong Homecoming events until a later date, potentially in spring 2021.

@rimal_shambhavi

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments