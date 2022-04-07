Student Body vice president not impeached, found not responsible for his alleged charges

Student Senate found Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, not responsible for the alleged charges against him in his impeachment hearing Wednesday.
The call for impeachment cited Clayton as unable to fulfill his duties because of his unprofessional, inappropriate and aggressive behavior, according to the Articles of Impeachment.
A two-thirds majority vote of attending senators was necessary for the removal of the vice president, according to the Student Government Constitution. There were 23 senators in attendance and 16 votes were necessary for the removal.
The Senate had 14 votes in favor, eight against, and one abstention.
The call for his impeachment arose after an Instagram video published March 26 demonstrated how the vice president conducted himself during a meeting with other Student Government senators during spring 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
A few days before, Clayton publicly accused Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body President, and Alyssa Spencer, former Chief of Staff, of alleged racist behaviors in a Student Government Candidate Open Forum on March 23.
These allegations led to multiple campus organizations calling for UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. Some organizations also organized a protest March 28 calling for impeachment, resignations and investigations for each individual accused.
The Senate impeached Burge-Surles on Monday and Spencer on Tuesday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Since Burge-Surles has been impeached, the vice president shall succeed the Student Body president for the duration of the term, according to the Student Government Constitution. The president will be responsible for appointing a new vice president and chief of staff.
Jacqueline Avila, Liberal Arts senator and impeachment manager, said she plans to appeal the decision the Senate made.
“The vice president has shown that he's incapable of fulfilling these duties in several ways. First, his treatment of female members, second, his inability to handle conflict, and third, his inability to show up,” Avila said in her opening statement.
In Clayton’s opening statement, he said that he’s now in a position where he has to work on his character and how to express himself.
“I'm very passionate, and sometimes that does come off aggressive,” he said.
Undeclared freshman Pablo Rodriguez Gutierrez, who also serves as the Legislative Relations Committee chair, said he was made aware of the vice president’s behavior in November.
Rodriguez Gutierrez now plans to resign because of frustrations surrounding the Student Government leadership team.
Teresa Nguyen, linguistics and psychology junior, took the stand against Clayton. The two had a no contact order in place, but it was lifted for the impeachment hearing to take place.
Nguyen said Clayton had been aggressive towards her and yelled at her in the EXCEL Campus Activities office. This wasn’t the first time he had yelled at her, she said.
Nguyen ran against Clayton for the Student Body president position for the next academic year and won the campus election for the position Tuesday.
“When I found out you were running, I felt betrayed and hurt because you supported me,” Clayton said. “You were the one who was my friend and had abandoned me, and I'm sorry for those feelings that came out aggressively and frightened you.”
Alyssa Ramirez, College of Student Success senator, took the stand against Clayton. Ramirez said she felt uncomfortable with Clayton’s behavior various times.
Ramirez was uncomfortable by unsolicited hugging, him taking photos of her in and out of meetings, and he offered to pay for her hotel once since she couldn’t move into her dorm early.
Clayton said he felt bad that Ramirez was struggling to travel from Houston to her dorm, which was why he offered to help her pay for a hotel. He felt he was a mentor to Ramirez, he said.
“I apologize to Miss Ramirez for making her feel uncomfortable,” Clayton said. “I apologize to anyone if I have made them feel uncomfortable.”
Dylan Hernandez, former Mr. UTA and recent Delta Upsilon international fraternity president, took the stand in support of Clayton.
Hernandez spoke on his behalf of his work ethic and integrity.
“Vice president Clayton has not once demonstrated such behavior around any females or males who come around our fraternity,” Hernandez said. “Vice president is simply a hugger.”
Throughout the hearing, Clayton made multiple apologies to the witnesses and the student body as a whole.
“I have enjoyed my time here with you all,” Clayton said in his closing statement. “I am, however, aware that that wasn't the case for everyone.”
