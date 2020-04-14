Student Body vice president finishes term after acting as 'voice of international students'

Information systems junior Mitul Kachhla came to UTA as an international student from India. He struggled with adjusting to a new country until he found Student Government, where he discovered a home away from home.
Kachhla will end his term as Student Body vice president this semester while having dedicated over a year in Student Governance. He has previously held positions as a UTA Ambassador and a College of Science senator.
“I have successfully completed my term as Student Body vice president,” he said. “I had a great year with a great leadership team.”
Kachhla said his first year at UTA did not consist of getting involved in on-campus activities. He missed his home and would visit a nearby uncle often. However, his involvement with Student Governance changed that.
“I felt like being more involved,” Kachhla said. “And [now] I get a feeling like home here.”
As Student Body vice president, Kachhla said he has tried to become the voice of international students.
“There are many problems that our international students face that in years have not been addressed,” he said. “I tried my level best to address their problems to [UTA] administration.”
Many international students concern themselves with maintaining their visa status with good academic standing, which can keep them from getting involved on campus, Kachhla said.
In his position, he has helped other international students like Rhea Pottathuparambil, College of Engineering senator, get involved with Student Government.
“He has made [international students] realize that even we can participate in such things and get involved, and it’s not really that hard,” Pottathuparambil said.
When Kachhla started his term as Student Body vice president in April 2019, the first question that was raised was how he would revive the Assembly of College Councils, a group he would have to preside over.
It was a tough journey to start the Constituency Councils that make up the assembly because it was difficult to contact the representatives and motivate them to join the meetings initially, Kachhla said.
The meetings started with four active councils and a few members showing up, he said. Now, a year later, the assembly has seven active councils out of the 10.
Kachhla worked hard at making the meetings effective as he made sure the group discussed important topics and everyone communicated their issues, said William Mohamad, vice president of the Liberal Arts Constituency Council, in an email.
“[He] inspires me to be a better leader, and I hope to learn from his example,” Mohamad said.
Kachhla originally began his term a bit overwhelmed by just how much time and energy it takes to be Student Body vice president, said Jennifer Fox Taylor, Student Governance assistant director, in an email.
However, several months into the role, he found his groove and dedicated himself to voicing student concerns. Taylor said he grew as a leader over the course of his term by learning to work as a team.
Kachhla said he credits his leadership, listening and communication skills to his time in Student Government.
Outside of Student Government, Kachhla spends time cooking, said Abhimanyu Joshi, Kachhla’s roommate and computer science graduate student.
“He loves to make his own food,” Joshi said. “Sometimes he is just cooking for hours and hours to just eat what he wants to eat.”
As his term in Student Government comes to an end, Kachhla said he plans to join Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity to stay involved on campus. Kachhla hopes the next Student Body vice president continues working with the Constituency Councils and aims to be the voice of UTA students.
