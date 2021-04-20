Student Body president, vice president sworn in for next academic session

Caitlyn Burge was sworn in as Student Body president Tuesday and will serve a one-year term. 

 File photo by Peyton C. North

UTA’s newly elected student representatives, including Student Body president, vice president and 11 senators, were sworn in during a Student Senate meeting Tuesday night.

These representatives will oversee Student Government as UTA transitions back to mostly in-person classes this fall.

Caitlyn Burge, outgoing speaker of the senate, took the oath of office as Student Body president and will serve a one-year term.

“Leading the Senate through the first entirely online year has been one of the most challenging and yet rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Burge said.

Addressing the Senate before being sworn in, Burge said she was incredibly proud to have served as speaker.

As Student Body president, Burge will act as the representative leader of the Student Body, oversee the day-to-day operations of the Executive Branch and hold monthly meetings with the university president.

Burge succeeds Blaize LaFleur, former Student Body president, who was the fifth Black person to hold the position at UTA.

Outgoing vice president Arafaa Khan swore in Thomason Clayton as her successor. Clayton, who held the Academic Affairs Committee chair position this semester, ran unopposed in the election. The position is for a one-year term.

Clayton will chair the assembly of college councils, manage the Maverick Discount Program and coordinate the annual Night Walk.

The 11 new senators will serve as the representatives of their individual college or schools and vote on resolutions that influence change on campus, according to the UTA website. The senators will serve terms lasting six months or a year.

@KevinLandrum13

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.

Load comments