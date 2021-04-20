Student Body president, vice president sworn in for next academic session

UTA’s newly elected student representatives, including Student Body president, vice president and 11 senators, were sworn in during a Student Senate meeting Tuesday night.
These representatives will oversee Student Government as UTA transitions back to mostly in-person classes this fall.
Caitlyn Burge, outgoing speaker of the senate, took the oath of office as Student Body president and will serve a one-year term.
“Leading the Senate through the first entirely online year has been one of the most challenging and yet rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Burge said.
Addressing the Senate before being sworn in, Burge said she was incredibly proud to have served as speaker.
As Student Body president, Burge will act as the representative leader of the Student Body, oversee the day-to-day operations of the Executive Branch and hold monthly meetings with the university president.
Burge succeeds Blaize LaFleur, former Student Body president, who was the fifth Black person to hold the position at UTA.
Outgoing vice president Arafaa Khan swore in Thomason Clayton as her successor. Clayton, who held the Academic Affairs Committee chair position this semester, ran unopposed in the election. The position is for a one-year term.
Clayton will chair the assembly of college councils, manage the Maverick Discount Program and coordinate the annual Night Walk.
The 11 new senators will serve as the representatives of their individual college or schools and vote on resolutions that influence change on campus, according to the UTA website. The senators will serve terms lasting six months or a year.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.