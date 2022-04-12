Student Body President sworn in, vice president withdraws

During a general body meeting Tuesday, the Student Senate swore in Student Body President-elect Teresa Nguyen and announced vice president-elect Lokesh Hadagali withdrew from his position.
The swearing in of Nguyen comes after weeks surrounding calls for impeachment, resignations, and investigations into the top three Student Government leaders following allegations of racism and inappropriate conduct, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
These allegations led to multiple campus organizations calling for UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. The Senate impeached Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body president, on Monday and Alyssa Spencer, former Chief of Staff, on Tuesday but found Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, not responsible for his charges.
“I would like to build trust again, from the student body and Student Government after everything that just happened in the past few weeks,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen ran against three other candidates for the Student Body President position and won with 493 votes.
Nguyen said that she was both excited and nervous about her new position and the responsibilities that come with it.
The Chief of Staff would acquire the vice president position if it’s vacant, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. If the Chief of Staff position becomes vacant, the president is responsible for appointing a replacement.
John Hillas, assistant director for Student Governance, said updates about the Vice President-elect stepping down will be provided in the coming weeks.
The Senate also introduced three new resolutions calling for new student tours, minimum livable wage for student workers and waiving multiple tuition fees.
Resolution 22-07, “UTA Smart Hospital-ity,” calls for allowing accelerated online students to go on a tour of the Smart Hospital once a semester when the hospital is not in use. This resolution was referred to the Academic Affairs Committee for further research.
Resolution 22-08, “Pay-ve the Minimum Way-ge,” asks for a $15 minimum wage for all student workers, including those in work study and campus-led intern programs. This resolution was referred to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.
Resolution 22-09, “Make Tuition Fees-able,” calls for waiving fees for students that are not used once during the semester. These include the intercollegiate athletics fee, shuttle bus fee, library service fee, medical service fee, computer and info tech fee and recreational facility fee. The resolution was referred to the Special Affairs Committee for further research.
