Student Body president steps up to the podium

The tides of the Student Government’s leadership team are changing as new members prepare to take office, including a new Student Body president.
Daniela Pedraja, former Speaker of the Senate and economics junior, was elected Student Body president April 4. The position serves as the face of Student Government, advocating for the needs and interests of the student body to the university’s administration.
The president has a lot of responsibilities, said John Hillas, Student Governance assistant director. Other than attending Student Government meetings and making speeches to welcome students during orientation, they manage the organization, set its goals and help oversee the resolution implementation process.
Pedraja has been involved in Student Government since her freshman year at UTA. During orientation, she said she immediately began searching for its table because she did something similar in high school.
“It was my number one priority when I got here,” she said.
She initially served as a College of Business senator, which she said was an entirely different experience from being Speaker of the Senate.
“Being a member, I wasn’t extremely involved due to me at the time just starting off college,” Pedraja said. “I was getting accustomed to things. I was still pretty shy.”
By the end of the spring semester, she decided to run for the speaker position. Stepping into the role gave her a new sense of involvement in the organization and the necessary experience to take the next step, Pedraja said.
“Now that my term is ending, I feel like I’ve been here for a long time,” she said.
During campus elections, Pedraja was selected as Student Body president with about 79% of votes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. After winning, she said she was excited to work with the new team.
Pedraja said one of her priorities is reapproaching the potential of expanding the University Center. She wants to market it to students differently and work closely with the administration.
Last April, the Student Life and Community Initiative referendum, which aimed to renovate the UC, failed by three votes during campus elections. If implemented, the student union fee would have increased from $39 currently to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. However, the fee wouldn’t have been increased until fall 2026 once construction has been completed.
The funds would have gone toward repaying a UT System loan.
As Teresa Nguyen, former Student Body president, passes the torch to her, Pedraja said she can’t help but feel sad.
Nguyen has worked with Pedraja for the past two years. They weren’t initially close, but working together on the leadership team brought them closer, Pedraja said.
“There’s definitely gonna be times that I’m gonna want to walk over to Teresa’s office and then remember that she’s not here anymore,” she said. “I’ll definitely be staying in touch all the time.”
Nguyen said that although she was nervous to see who would take her position, she is glad to know it’s someone who has a similar work ethic and empathy for people that she does. She said she’s excited for Student Government to have a leader who cares about members and how the organization operates.
Nguyen’s hope for Student Government is that it has more members and members who are passionate about their work.
As she prepares to graduate, she said she hopes the incoming team of officers will be given the same love and respect that she received as they begin their journey.
Pedraja said she loved being Speaker of the Senate and holds it near and dear to her heart.
“Transitioning from speaker to Student Body president, it’s exciting, but I also am going to miss the Senate so much,” she said. “I’ve learned so much being Speaker of the Senate, so it will definitely be a sad day, but I’m very excited for what comes after.”
@rabbiakmolai
