Student Body President Blaize LaFleur issued an executive memo Thursday to advocate for the UTA administration to implement a pass/fail option for the spring 2021 semester.
In the memo, LaFleur said that she felt she was not given a proper platform to advocate for the pass/fail option and encouraged students to speak up and express any concerns they have regarding their experiences at UTA.
LaFleur said that she was prompted to write the memo following the undergraduate assembly meeting Tuesday in which she said she wasn’t given the opportunity to have a conversation with the deans and other faculty about implementing pass/fail.
“It was extremely upsetting because I just wanted to get a chance, just a few minutes to present the case of pass/fail and why students wanted it,” she said.
She added that the students she’s spoken to this semester said they have struggled with classes more than they anticipated.
UTA offered students the ability to select some classes as pass/fail for a limited amount of courses for the spring and fall 2020 semesters. However, members of administration have made it clear that they don’t intend to offer the plan again this semester.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said UTA didn’t plan on implementing the option and was optimistic about getting back to face-to-face classes in the fall of 2021, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
LaFleur said in the memo that she is a strong advocate for the pass/fail grading option to help mitigate the academic stress students have endured.
She added that implementing the program would put UTA in line with UT-Austin, which has enacted a pass/fail grading option for the spring semester.
LaFleur encouraged students to contact the provost or their colleges and explain why they want a pass/fail option and how the option could help them.
