Student Body President Blaize LaFleur is up for the challenge

Student Body President Blaize LaFleur has always had an interest in how governmental and social systems work.
The political science junior previously served as a College of Liberal Arts senator in fall 2019 and as the Special Affairs Committee chairperson in spring 2020. She always envisioned herself running for Student Body president and making a bigger impact in the community.
LaFleur said she grew up understanding social constructs such as poverty, racism and prejudice, but wasn’t quite aware of them until late into her high school and early college career.
“It was just, like, a combination of realizing why I grew the way that I did and how these systems work, and kind of wanting to dismantle them in a way. Or maybe not dismantle, but make them better to better accommodate everyone,” she said in regard to her interest in social issues.
LaFleur is in a unique position as a Black woman who holds the role of Student Body president amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and profound national conversations about race and equality.
Seth Ressl, senior director for involvement and engagement, has worked closely with LaFleur since she entered her new role. Ressl said she has experienced a term unlike any other, from the university’s first-ever online campus elections to the unprecedented partial reopening of campus in the fall.
These new experiences have helped establish new perspectives and fresh approaches to agenda items for the coming year, he said.
“She has been someone that I think has a great demeanor and personality and is able to jump right in and get things done and start making her presence known and influencing the right kind of change,” he said. “She has a really good energy about her that I think makes the world of online learning and online virtual meetings more enjoyable.”
Before she filed for the position, LaFleur had decided she wasn’t going to run until she had a conversation with Gavin Mitchell, the previous Student Body president.
When they spoke, Mitchell encouraged her to pursue the office.
“He’s like, ‘The fact that you're sitting here and having this conversation with me and talking about it [means] you really care, and that’s what we need,’” she recalled.
She quickly learned she needed to scale back and not advocate heavily for just one group of students.
“I was hesitant to advocate heavily for Black students before coronavirus and everything happened because I didn't want people to see me as a president that only [cared] about Black students or only cared about liberal arts students or only cared about females,” she said.
LaFleur thought she would have to separate her identity from her presidency prior to entering the role.
“We're going through a transformation as an institution, and we have the diversity, but now we're chasing that inclusion component, [and] the fact that I'm able to advocate on behalf of Black students in that instance and minority students as a whole — that makes me very happy,” she said. “I never imagined that it [would] be that way.”
Since entering the role she’s had various conversations about the need for more diversity and racial education on campus.
During a virtual town hall addressing systemic racial inequality, LaFleur suggested a diversity curriculum requirement for all incoming freshmen and transfer students in their first-year experience courses, intended to identify and correct subconscious bias and prejudice.
“We're such a diverse school, as everyone knows, so I feel like it's only right to teach students how to interact with the diversity that you'll find at our school,” she said. “Students come from different backgrounds.”
In response to community feedback, UTA announced new strategies it will establish to combat racism on campus by fall 2021. One of the strategies includes the Provost’s Office and the Division of Student Success incorporating diversity content into a required course for all new students.
LaFleur is helping the university create the diversity component, which could include lessons about how to use privilege for good, how to dispel stereotypes, how not to perpetuate microaggressions and similar exercises.
“You could be hurting someone and not even know it,” LaFleur said.
As a senator, she spent time researching the “We Need Adequate Lactation Rooms!” resolution calling for improved amenities for breastfeeding mothers. As the Special Affairs Committee chairperson, she researched the “Renaming Davis Hall” resolution, which called for the removal of Edward Everett Davis’ name from the university administration building.
“We Need Adequate Lactation Rooms!” passed the Student Senate in December, and “Renaming Davis Hall” passed in April.
Now it will be up to the UT System Board of Regents to decide the fate of new resolutions, since there is currently no president at UTA to make a final call. LaFleur will be working with interim President Teik Lim to hopefully bring "Renaming Davis Hall" to the board this upcoming semester.
LaFleur’s main goal for the fall semester is to make students feel safe and connected to the university whether they are returning to campus or remaining fully online.
“I still want students to be able to go to virtual events [and] join organizations, especially freshmen, and really get a taste of UTA even if they're not physically there,” she said.
LaFleur sometimes wonders if she is using her position to the height of its potential. She said she doesn’t want to waste the privilege of direct communication with administrators.
“Am I doing enough? Am I saying enough? Am I saying too much? You know, I'm always very aware of that kind of thing, being in this role,” she said. “I'm still learning how to balance that responsibility, but I'm doing the best that I can.”
Student Body presidents are elected to represent the Student Body in discussions where the average student doesn’t have a seat at the table, which Ressl said LaFleur does. However, he said LaFleur has what it takes to really lead the Student Body and not only represent them.
“I think that's an important distinction there that we don't always have in Student Body presidents,” he said. “We have people who are great representatives and do a great job, but I think she has a lot of potential to really help lead our Student Body in the situation, in the time that we're in, not just represent them.”
