A mid the hustle and bustle of UTA’s campus life, there are well-suited spots for students to study and grind out assignments away from distractions.
Nursing sophomore Daniel Morales said his favorite places to study are the second floor of the Central Library and the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge.
The Central Library’s second floor is spacious, quiet and has a great ambiance with fellow students studying, Morales said.
“Everyone is focused on the work, and it just makes you motivated to get your work done, stay focused and stay motivated,” he said.
The Central Library’s second floor also offers computer usage, printing services and individual and group study rooms.
Jaydeep Rokade, an engineering management graduate student, said he prefers the Central Library over his other usual study spots like The Commons. He likes the setting of the first floor of the library.
“You won’t get bored with studying there, like people are talking and discussing things,” Rokade said.
He recommends people who want to have silent study sessions to go to the library’s third, fourth or fifth floor.
The UC is similar to the library, but people are more approachable there, Morales said. It’s a place where he can study, grab a bite and relax with friends.
Animation sophomore Nyssa Roberts said she likes to study outdoors because it’s hard for her to focus at home surrounded by her computer and TV. The sunlight also provides good lighting for photographing her art pieces.
One of her favorite study spots is an open area in a corner covered with vines behind the Fine Arts and College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs buildings.
“It was just a really calming spot because no one really goes over there,” Roberts said. “So then it’s just kind of like this quiet, peaceful spot.”
Another favorite of hers is the bench area behind the Chemistry and Physics Building, which is also campus cat — Microwave’s — hangout place.
Microwave is one of many cats living on campus that is cared for by the Campus Cat Coalition, a student organization that looks after stray and feral cats on campus. Microwave is also the campus kitty mascot.
“[It’s] my favorite spot solely because of Microwave,” Roberts said.
She is a cat person, so she tends to study in that area if she has an exam coming up because Microwave could alleviate some of her stress, she said.
Roberts said she likes having go-to study spots on campus, but if they’re occupied, it gives her the chance to discover new areas.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.