Student Affairs prepares to livestream New Maverick Orientations throughout summer due to COVID-19

Set up in the living room of his campus apartment, orientation leader LaDarius Sanders clocked in for the first 2020 transfer orientation to be held remotely at 8:15 a.m. Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Student Affairs has moved New Maverick Orientation to an online format, streaming small group facilitations and presentations over webcam.
The division is likely to move all orientation sessions through the end of July to the online format, said Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, in an email. The format for sessions scheduled in August will be decided at a later time.
Sanders said during a normal, on-campus orientation, he spends the majority of his time socializing with incoming students in order to make them feel welcome.
“I’m kind of one of the first faces [students] see,” he said.
When Sanders attended his own transfer orientation, he immediately came to know UTA’s community and culture. Welcoming students of all backgrounds, he said the university’s diversity becomes clear when a new student steps on campus.
Though it's a challenge to give students that same experience over a webcam, Sanders said orientation leaders and staff have worked to bring as much of the campus as they can to new students, wherever they may be.
“The people here — we’re ‘people people,’” he said. “You feel welcome when you come to UTA, you don’t feel like you’re an outcast.”
Though the online format can accommodate a larger number of students, Nagy said the size of the online sessions will be the same as an on-campus orientation.
“Our goal is to maintain the activities associated with orientation to provide consistency for new students and the staff,” she said. “To do that effectively, we need to maintain the traditional ratios of students and staff in these activities.”
Cynthia Arredondo, management and marketing senior, said this is her first year as an orientation leader. She received the position in December, well before anyone knew about COVID-19 and how it would soon affect campus.
Arredondo said the biggest adjustment for orientation leaders is how they conduct small group facilitations. These include icebreakers, activities and discussions that are usually done face to face.
“I think it definitely is a little bit more difficult making friends and connections through an online virtual orientation,” she said. “Do I think it’s impossible? No.”
During her session, Arredondo said she asked her small group of transfer students how they were handling all the changes that have come with COVID-19.
“A lot of them are still in classes at their community college,” she said.
Nagy said the online format allows students to utilize a chat feature throughout the presentation as orientation staff work to answer questions.
Between developing new virtual ice-breaking techniques and learning new software, students acting as orientation leaders are being trained to moderate and support the new format, Nagy said.
“We are making plans to make the online orientation a helpful and exciting resource for new students and their families,” she said. “We are always looking for ways to continue to enhance that experience for them.”
