Student Affairs hosts first virtual MavsMeet Convocation to kick off fall semester

The RISE A Capella group welcomed students with a song during the first virtual MavsMeet Convocation on Tuesday.
Stephanie McAlpine, Student Affairs associate director of communications, said the virtual event was intended to bring students together online. The annual event signals the start of the academic year, according to UTA’s website.
Almost 400 participants logged onto the virtual event and watched it live from the comfort of their homes. They listened to campus leaders speak, watched two performances and had an opportunity to win prizes through trivia games.
During his welcome speech, interim President Teik Lim spoke about how the fall 2020 semester was going to be different, with fewer people on campus, a protocol requiring masks to be worn and newly implemented social distancing measures.
While many things will be different, one thing will never change at UTA, Lim said.
“Whether your classes are in-person, online or hybrid, you will be learning from the best scholars,” he said.
Student Body President Blaize LaFleur encouraged students to reach out to different campus resources when they need guidance in these different times.
“UTA offers some amazing opportunities to its students,” LaFleur said. “So I challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.”
Lisa Nagy, vice president of Student Affairs, answered student-submitted questions, along with colleagues from other UTA departments during the event.
“This fall is going to be unique but nonetheless memorable,” Nagy said. “Many of you have had to make a lot of difficult decisions over the last several months, and our goal has been to give you options so that you can make the right choice for you.”
