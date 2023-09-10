Storms to cool off the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex will finally see some relief from the scorching sun, as temperatures drop and some rain makes an appearance.
National Weather Service senior meteorologist Eric Martello said temperatures will be cooling with expected highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
There will also be a likely chance of showers off and on throughout the week, with some isolated thunderstorms in the mix.
“This should be a really pleasant week compared to the blazing temperatures we’ve seen for the last few months,” Martello said.
