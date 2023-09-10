 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms to cool off the Metroplex this week

Storms to cool off the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex will finally see some relief from the scorching sun, as temperatures drop and some rain makes an appearance.

National Weather Service senior meteorologist Eric Martello said temperatures will be cooling with expected highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

There will also be a likely chance of showers off and on throughout the week, with some isolated thunderstorms in the mix.

“This should be a really pleasant week compared to the blazing temperatures we’ve seen for the last few months,” Martello said.

@rabbiakmolai

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments