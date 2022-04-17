Storms and showers to hit the Metroplex midweek

The Metroplex can expect some showers and storms this week. 

Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex will experience temperatures in the high 70s and low 50s for the coming days.  

By midweek, the Metroplex will experience a quick round of showers and storms, as a weak storm system moves across the area, Bishop said.

“Quick chance of rain midweek and then drier and warmer for the second half of the week,” he said.  

He recommends wearing shorts and a light sweater through the first half of the week and switching to T-shirt and pants for the second half. 

