Storms and showers to hit the Metroplex midweek

File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio
The Metroplex can expect some showers and storms this week.
Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex will experience temperatures in the high 70s and low 50s for the coming days. By midweek, the Metroplex will experience a quick round of showers and storms, as a weak storm system moves across the area, Bishop said. “Quick chance of rain midweek and then drier and warmer for the second half of the week,” he said. He recommends wearing shorts and a light sweater through the first half of the week and switching to T-shirt and pants for the second half. @TaylorAC13 news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 during the day and mostly clear with a low around 54 in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77 during the day. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. at night. Mostly cloudy with a low around 65 in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 88 during the day with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 69 in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 87 during the day. Partly cloudy with a low around 68 in the evening.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 88 during the day. Partly cloudy with a low around 67 in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers with a high near 87 during the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.