Stephen F. Austin votes to join University of Texas System

The Stephen F. Austin Board of Regents voted to join the University of Texas System Tuesday, moving the Nacogdoches-based university to become the ninth academic institution in the system.
The process included responses and feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni stakeholder groups and the general public, according to the university’s press release. The university chose the UT System over the three other systems involved: Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System and Texas Tech University System.
Stephen F. Austin State University was founded in 1923 and reports nearly 12,000 enrolled students, according to the university’s website. The school’s press release said it will still retain its name, brand and culture.
Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, said in the press release that UT's regents and leadership admire and respect SFA’s rich tradition and successful history.
“We are honored and enthusiastic about taking the next steps together in this process with confidence that this union will make each of us stronger,” he said. “Our proposal to SFA outlined our sincere commitment to helping the university build upon its programs, traditions and culture that have made the university unique for nearly a century, while adding resources to help amplify those strengths and ultimately serve more Texans.”
Texas Legislature must approve the transition, according to The Texas Tribune. The next step in the process is for SFA and UT System officials to collaborate with legislative leaders on legislation that will enable the governance change during the upcoming session, Steve Westbrook, Stephen F. Austin interim president, said in the press release.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.