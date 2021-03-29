This is a crime wrapup from March 11 to March 25.
Burglary of habitation (attempt)
On March 11, three unaffiliated males reported that someone attempted to enter their apartment without permission on the 700 block of West Mitchell Circle, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Burglary is a second degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Second degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.
DWI / Open alcohol container / Prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility
An officer stopped a vehicle March 16 for a traffic violation on the 200 block of North West Street. The driver, an unaffiliated female, was intoxicated and in possession of cocaine, McCord said. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor and requires a minimum confinement of 72 hours, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.
Having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility is a third degree felony. A third degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 10 years, or both.
Stalking
A female student reported March 22 on the 900 block of South Oak Street that her ex-boyfriend was repeatedly trying to contact her, McCord said.
This case is currently active.
Stalking is a third degree felony. A third degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 10 years, or both.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying info
On March 23 at the 400 block on South Kerby Street, a male student reported receiving information that someone was using his identifying information to open accounts and file tax returns, McCord said.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information — when under 5 items — is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years, or both.
Theft / Impersonation of public servant / Fraudulent use or possession of identifying info
A female student reported on March 23 at the 200 block of North West Street that she was the victim of a phone scam, McCord said.
The scammer threatened legal action if she didn’t provide money through prepaid gift cards totaling $2,500. The student provided gift card information to the scammer.
The case is currently active.
Theft of property valued at more than $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Impersonation of a public servant is a third degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. A third degree felony is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 10 years, or both.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information — when under 5 items — is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years, or both.
