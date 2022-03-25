Spring Symposium highlights women in the arts

Julia Baar, Art History Student Union president, jokingly ordered attendees to find pictures of puppies and kittens to ease nerves at the start of this year’s Spring Symposium on Friday.
UTA’s Art History Student Union hosts the symposium to give students an opportunity to develop professional presentation skills and self-confidence with a 10-15 minute talk on artwork, said Leah McCurdy, art history senior lecturer.
The event was held virtually and consisted of four student presenters.
It also hosted two keynote speakers: Madeleine Fitzgerald, Amon Carter Museum of American Art adult programs manager, and Ashley Lemke, sociology and anthropology assistant professor.
All presentations related to this year’s theme of “Women in the Arts,” an idea McCurdy said was meant for Women’s History Month.
Aleah McDonough, drawing with digital media tools senior, said her presentation focused on the lack of women’s sex education.
The research paper she presented was about an anatomically correct clitoris sculpture made by artist Sophia Wallace.
McDonough said one skill she gained from presenting at the event was having the courage to speak about issues she believes should be addressed.
She said she loved having the event’s theme be about women, and she wishes women, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community would be talked about more.
Sculpture major Shayna Sutton, who is currently on a semester break, also presented at the event and had a similar opinion on the “Women in the Arts” theme.
She was excited to find out the event was about women this year because she believes women do not have the platform to talk about issues or art like men do.
Sutton presented at the event on sculptures she created for her project Soul Ties.
She created three sculptures of different women’s heads that represent different generations of women in her family.
The sculptures are made of secondhand denim, representing family connections and the working class, and cotton, honoring the work of her ancestors and demonstrating the material's relation to African American hair, Sutton said.
This was Sutton’s second year presenting at the symposium and said it’s an opportunity to discuss any issues through art and work on communication skills.
At the end of the symposium, Baar reflected on the presentations, praised everyone for their work and gave them her biggest takeaway from the event.
“We’re powerful, we’re women, and we can do this,” she said. “We can study the hard things. We can talk about abortion and [the] clitoris, and we can make these connections, and we can do it.”
