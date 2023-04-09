Spring is in the air for the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex can look forward to nice weather conditions this week with minimal chances of rain and a slow warm up.
Temperatures will start to heat up early next week, with temperatures starting in the mid 70s and rising to the upper 70s, said Miles Langfield, National Weather Service meteorologist. There’s a low chance of rain Sunday night into Monday, but no large storms or inclement weather are predicted at this time.
“Beyond that we're expecting quiet weather pretty much through most of the workweek,” Langfield said. “We do have some rain chances returning next weekend.”
Langfield recommends residents remain aware of the forecast and keep an umbrella and rain jacket in the car.
