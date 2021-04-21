Spring cleaning provides mental clarity, comfort

English sophomore Kimberly Lopez, who lives off-campus this semester, said there are always things laying around her room.
There are always clothes on “that one chair” and a table cluttered with notebooks, she said.
“I’m slightly messy, but it’s an organized mess,” Lopez said.
The pandemic has increased her motivation to clean because she’s constantly stuck at home, which makes her more aware of the dirty areas, she said.
To Lopez, spring cleaning means removing the things that no longer serve a purpose, whether it’s getting rid of them or donating them. It also means making sure there’s no dust on surfaces.
“Just letting the light touch everything,” she said.
Decluttering her room helps declutter her mind. If her room is clean, her mind is at peace, she said.
She likes to listen to rock or metal music at full volume when she cleans.
As part of her spring cleaning system, Lopez puts everything on the floor, dusts and wipes everything down, then puts everything back in its rightful place.
“It’s more like a ritual,” she said. “Cleaning everything to bring in all of the goodness of spring.”
She tends to avoid dirty spaces in her room. But the more she avoids it, the less she’s cleaning, and the space becomes dirtier, she said.
Nursing freshman Ami Patel likes to keep things organized. She keeps everything sorted by categories — make-up and beauty products get their own drawer, and books have their own section, she said.
Being clean helps her relieve stress and know where to find things, she said.
Patel makes sure to clean every week. She usually sweeps and mops when her roommate is out, she said. Having a system keeps her focused.
For people who aren’t sure where to begin with spring cleaning, Patel suggests keeping an organization system. People operate differently, she said, but what matters is that the system works.
“Start with the biggest concern,” she said.
Biomedical engineering freshman Sylvia Gichana lives on campus this semester.
“Because I’m at school, I’m very organized with my school stuff,” she said. “But like, my dorm life, I’m not very organized.”
To her, spring cleaning brings a clear mind and a clean space. It elevates one’s day, one’s confidence and one’s productivity, she said.
“The one thing I make sure to do everyday is make my bed, because it gives me this sense of ‘oh, I’ve done something,’” Gichana said.
She has a loose, weekly schedule for cleaning her restroom, her bed and her dishes, she said. Preparing her schedule is an important part of her day, and she sees this as another aspect of cleaning.
As people come out of the winter and into spring, there’s a sense of laziness, she said.
“Spring is where the environment [around] you is changing, so the flowers are more blossoming, everything looks new,” Gichana said. “As a student, spring is more of a time to actually organize yourself.”
@maricature
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.