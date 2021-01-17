The upcoming week brings a gradual increase in rain chances to the Metroplex.
Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that rain chances will start early Tuesday morning, prior to sunrise, and will stick around through the majority of the week.
There's at least a 20% to 30% chance of rain every day through Friday.
Hernandez advises carrying an umbrella if you’re going out due to the unpredictable chances of precipitation.
“You might wake up, and it might not be raining,” Hernandez said. “However, you go out and do your daily activities, and then you [may] come back to a rain shower.”
Unlike last week, wind is expected to stay between 10 to 15 mph each afternoon.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Increasing clouds with a high near 65 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 50 in the evening. Wind as high as 25 mph. 30% chance of showers after midnight.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a high near 57 during the day and a low of 45. 50% chance of showers during the day and 30% in the evening.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near 56 during the day and a low near 52 in the evening. 30% chance of showers during the day and a 20% chance in the evening.
Thursday: Cloudy with a high near 66 during the day and mostly cloudy with a low near 50 in the evening. 30% chance of showers.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low near 48 in the evening. 30% chance of showers during the day. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 60 and a 30% chance of showers.
