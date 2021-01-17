weather (copy)
The upcoming week brings a gradual increase in rain chances to the Metroplex.

Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that rain chances will start early Tuesday morning, prior to sunrise, and will stick around through the majority of the week.

There's at least a 20% to 30% chance of rain every day through Friday.

Hernandez advises carrying an umbrella if you’re going out due to the unpredictable chances of precipitation.

“You might wake up, and it might not be raining,” Hernandez said. “However, you go out and do your daily activities, and then you [may] come back to a rain shower.”

Unlike last week, wind is expected to stay between 10 to 15 mph each afternoon.

