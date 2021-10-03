In the Special Collections on the sixth floor of the Central Library stands a reproduction of the Erdapfel, the oldest surviving terrestrial globe. It was made between 1491 and 1494 by Martin von Behaim, a German cartographer who claimed he had traveled with the Portuguese as far as the Bight of Benin on the western African coast, said Ben Huseman, Special Collections cartographic archivist.
When Huseman first saw the original globe in the German national museum in Nuremberg, it was the most exciting cartographic item he had ever seen, he said.
“It’s the only cartographic item that actually made the dopamine in my head kind of go ‘whoosh,’ it was like listening to Brahms or something, you know,” he said. “It was, ‘wow, this is unbelievable.’”
But what’s special about the globe is not necessarily what’s on the globe, he said. Rather, it is what’s not on it.
“When you go west from Spain, you go directly west and the first thing you hit, there’s nothing out there [on the globe]. You hit Japan and the East Indies,” he said. “Just to see that there are two continents missing, you realize the European ignorance at this time.”
The globe that stands in the Special Collections is surrounded by centuries-old maps of Africa, which are donations from UTA alumnus Jack Franke, class of 1987. Special Collections at UTA Libraries held its 12th Biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the history of cartography last week, with an ongoing exhibit of maps of Africa from Sept. 30 to Jan. 5, 2022.
The Virginia Garrett lectures on the history of cartography have been held biennially since 1998, according to the UTA Libraries website.
The last time UTA hosted the event was October 2018, and it was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, said Brenda McClurkin, Special Collections department head.
This year’s theme on the maps of Africa coincides with the art department’s exhibit on African masks in the Fine Arts building, and the two exhibits complement each other nicely, McClurkin said.
The three-day lecture series last week featured speakers from the cartographic community across the country and around the world, she said.
Franke, who spoke at the event, said he has donated over 500 maps to the Special Collections over the years.
He donated maps of Texas, Russia, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, he said. His donations also include maps in more than 15 foreign languages and braille maps in Spanish and German for the blind and visually impaired.
People don’t have to go to Harvard or Yale and pay expensive tuition fees to access those maps, he said. They can come to UTA and get it all.
“As an educator, our goal is to be the bridge between have and have nots,” said Franke, who now teaches Russian at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California.
Franke primarily donated maps of Africa. The collection he’s donated has three main foci: the discovery, exploitation and colonization of Africa, he said.
People can learn a lot about how their predecessors viewed things from these maps, Huseman said.
“There’s some basic facts that usually stand the test of time,” he said. “But how you interpret those are very different. And what a special collections does, is it preserves those original materials, so that no one can come along later and say those things never existed.”
Franke said the maps he’s donated, worth over a quarter million dollars, is a way that he can say thank you to UTA. He was inspired to honor his most influential professor, Charles McDowell, a former UTA Russian professor and first-ever chairperson of the Faculty Senate.
“When you’re inspired by somebody, like a professor here, and you have enthusiasm, you want to leave a legacy,” he said. “We’re Mavericks, and Mavericks means something, and that to me means [leaving] a legacy.”
Franke’s donation to UTA has done just that, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.
“The fact that we are one of maybe two or three places in the world that has this collection of African maps is a huge legacy for Franke,” Aswath said. “And it’s a huge opportunity for us at UT Arlington to really make a difference in cartography.”
Aswath hopes that with more donations of maps, the university will become the preeminent center for African maps.
UTA is already known for having some of the best maps of Texas, with over 20,000 maps donated from the Garrett family, Aswath said. UTA’s extensive collection has the potential to attract scholars to come and further their research at the university, he said.
Apart from the maps, the Special Collections also houses engravings, sheet music, lithographs, an original broadside copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence and love letters written by Sam Houston to Anna W. Raguet Irion, McClurkin said.
She encourages the UTA community to visit the exhibit and would love to have faculty or students contact them to see how Special Collections’ materials can be incorporated into their classrooms or projects, she said.
The process of generating new research and knowledge from the donated materials is exciting, she said. These materials would normally be difficult to interact with, but now they’re in the Special Collections for students, faculty and researchers to use.
Individuals interested in viewing the digital copies of the collection can find them at UTA Libraries Digital Gallery website.
