After almost a year of economic hardships caused by the pandemic, some Arlington businesses have been able to catch a break.
Many businesses are still suffering, but the end is in sight, said Bruce Payne, economic development director for the city of Arlington. As the government rolls out vaccines and consumers become fed up with spending time indoors, some people may be more willing to go out.
While Payne has not personally seen an uptick in the local economy, he said he has optimism for 2021. The Arlington entertainment and food industries were hit the hardest and are still suffering. However, there are some signs things could be turning around.
“By about the middle of December, I think, is when we felt comfortable that we weren’t going to disappear,” said Corey Hyden, president of Free Play, an arcade business that operates in Arlington, Richardson and Fort Worth.
Hyden said that when the pandemic hit, Free Play’s revenue dropped to zero, and sales dipped when it opened up in the summer, causing brutal losses. Mounting costs and a lack of sales forced Free Play to close its Denton location.
“We opened our doors, and no one was there to come in,” Hyden said.
However, in recent months Free Play has seen a steady increase in customers. In December, Free Play reported about 40% of its normal business. While not ideal, Hyden said this was a decent performance during the pandemic.
By now, both businesses and consumers are more comfortable operating in a COVID-19 world, said Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. Local businesses have learned how to provide a safe environment, and customers have learned how to navigate pandemic protocols.
Additionally, Arlington is well situated to make an early economic recovery because of factors like the entertainment district.
“Arlington is interesting because of the assets we have in our community,” Jacobson said. “We can certainly create demand unlike almost any other city.”
The Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce surveyed its members and most projected a 25% impact on their revenue. While the effects have been and will continue to be devastating, Jacobson also feels the end is in sight.
“I’m really proud of how well we’ve weathered the storm,” Jacobson said. “From an economic standpoint, Arlington is, relatively speaking, in a good place.” (CQD: 25.30 AP)
Cindy Salter, Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters co-owner and managing partner, said she’s slowly seen the city come back to life. As Arlington began to host several national events at AT&T Stadium, Salter began to notice an increase in new and returning customers.
“Everyone is starting to bloom again,” Salter said.
Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters operates a coffee shop and supplies coffee to other businesses such as bars and restaurants. Recently, other businesses have begun ordering more coffee, and Salter said she saw this as a promising sign.
Payne said businesses ordering more coffee is an indication the economy may be making a comeback. He expects more signs of recovery over the coming months.
“People adapt, they don’t just lay down and wait for the world to end,” Payne said.
