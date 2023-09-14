Social work professor dies, community reflects

The School of Social Work announced on various social platforms Wednesday that Derrelynn Perryman, UTA alumna and adjunct assistant professor, died.
Perryman earned her bachelor's in 1991 and her master’s in 1992, both in social work. She started teaching at UTA in 2001 and was instructing students this semester. Arrangements are being made to assist students who are enrolled in her courses, according to an email sent to social work students.
The Academic Affairs Office of the School of Social Work is working on a transition plan and is offering a memorial space for the community to reflect and share memories on the Fort Worth campus in Room 112 and at the Social Work and Smart Hospital Suite 203.
Graduate student Victoria Stone said she only knew Perryman for a few weeks, but she could tell Perryman had a lot to teach and a passion for the social work field.
“I could tell she had a lot to offer, and I was excited to learn from her,” Stone said.
Perryman also taught at the Department of Social Work at Texas Christian University as adjunct faculty. She had years of experience under her belt, serving as a Victim Services Coordinator with the Arlington Police Department for about 22 years before she left in 2016.
In a statement from the department, Perryman was instrumental in the creation and advancement of the Victim Services Unit.
“The Arlington Police Department is heartbroken to learn about the death of Derrelynn Perryman,” the statement read. “She was a dedicated public servant, a fierce advocate for victims of crime, and a remarkable friend.”
Perryman also worked at the Texas Board of Criminal Justice starting in August 2015. She served as vice chair, secretary and chair of the Victim Services Committee. She was also a member of the board’s Health Care, Human Resources and Rehabilitation, and Reentry Programs committees, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.
Perryman also served as the Windham School District Board of Trustees’ secretary. The district operates 97 facilities across the state within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, providing educational programs for those at correctional facilities.
“She leaves behind a legacy of strong support for the women and men of [Texas Board of Criminal Justice] and Windham and the mission of those agencies, including unwavering dedication to the cause of victims' rights,” said Eric J.R. Nichols, Texas Board of Criminal Justice chairman, in a statement. “Her contributions will never be forgotten.”
Perryman also worked as a therapist and consultant in private practice.
Multimedia editor Christine Vo and news editor Hannah García contributed to this article.
