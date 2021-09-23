Having a passion for social work was not an overnight occurrence for Jamie Lowe, social work graduate student. She has learned to use her lived experience to help others deal with losses from suicide.
“I lost a parent to suicide when I was younger, and it took a long time to really be able to even say that out loud, much less think about it in terms of like healing,” Lowe said.
It took her over a decade to come to terms with her loss, she said. This experience pushed her to pursue a career in suicide conversations.
Seven to 10 people are affected for every one suicide, she said. Lowe works to not only prevent suicide but also to aid those who have experienced loss from suicide.
After winning a scholarship from the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, Lowe furthers her education in mental health substance abuse at UTA.
Due to tuition increases and financial problems caused by the pandemic, Lowe searched and applied for the Ima Hogg Scholarship, where she highlighted her financial need and social work career goals.
Working toward graduation, Lowe’s short-term goal is to work with families that are in crisis, she said. Her long-term goal is to work on mental health policies.
Norman Cobb, School of Social Work associate professor, taught Lowe through some courses in the Master of Social Work program. She would stand out among her classmates because of her high grades and excellent writing, Cobb said.
Social workers make a commitment to help human beings through issues in their lives, one of them being mental health, Cobb said.
Victoria Hopkins is a social work graduate student and director of online communications for Mavs for Mental Health Awareness, an organization at UTA working to bring awareness and normalizing mental health discussion.
Mental health is an issue that exists in every industry, and sometimes people don’t get the self-care they need and end up being stressed out, Hopkins said. It is important to have social workers that are dedicated to helping them with their mental health.
From raising a son with medical issues to dealing with financial challenges, Lowe found that her struggles pointed her back into social work, she said. Doing this for her family and others like them, she is proud of her perseverance.
“Sometimes I struggle,” Lowe said. “All that really does is show you who you are. I was able to see myself and my strength in a way that I couldn't before.”
She is the first in her family to make it this far educationally, she said. And she wants her son to know that one can achieve anything at any age.
“I just want him to see that hard work pays off and heart pays off,” she said.
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.