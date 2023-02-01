Social Change Conference to return in March

This March, UTA will hold the second annual Social Change Conference, a communitywide forum addressing social issues.
Ace Willis, Cultural Engagement and Social Change assistant director, said the conference’s theme this year will be understanding challenges, identifying solutions and taking action.
“The goal is to bring people together,” Willis said. “Share that intersectionality, share different perspectives, and hopefully build coalitions within the greater DFW to create the change that we want to create: a more inclusive, equitable environment.”
Anyone who wishes to speak about a problem at the conference can do so by writing a proposal through a submission form.
The conference will be held March 31. The opportunity to propose topics of discussion will end Feb. 13 at 11:45 p.m and participants will be notified by Feb. 28.
The event will be free to attend and open to everyone, Willis said. “You just have to submit your proposal if you want to possibly present and we'll have feedback.”
Last April, the conference was virtual and restricted to the UTA community. This year’s conference will be in-person with a virtual option. It will be open to the public, including other DFW institutions, Willis said.
Willis said the previous conference received good feedback, but saw a lack of engagement from participants due to the restrictive virtual setting. Despite this, people still walked away having learned how to organize, advocate, and be leaders in regards to social issues.
Willis encourages people to base their proposals on topics including race and ethnicity, diversity, equity and inclusion, advocacy and allyship, protests and in social action, community organization, mental health, disability rights, prison reform or abolition, and environmental justice.
Registration to attend the conference is open now and is likely to close by March 15.
@andrea_cgr03
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.