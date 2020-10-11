weather (copy)
The Metroplex can expect signs of a small cold front starting Monday along with warm temperatures throughout the week.

Unusual warm October weather should bring dry temperatures to the upper 70s and 80s, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“It’s really not going to bring any increased moisture, so it’ll be pretty dry,” Prater said. “Throughout the week into Saturday, it looks to be pretty dry.”

Friday and Saturday will be nice, mild days with dry temperatures so winter coats aren’t needed, she said. She recommends wearing normal fall attire once temperatures dip on Friday.

“Every county that’s in our area will probably be seeing lower to upper 70s for Saturday,” she said.

