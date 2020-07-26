The Metroplex can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms almost every day this week as a result of Hurricane Hanna.
Hurricane Hanna will cause higher amounts of moisture to move around the Metroplex as the hurricane displaces Gulf of Mexico moisture into north and central Texas, said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“Temperatures are also going to be fairly constant each day,” Hernandez said.
The next three days will have a high of 93, and precipitation chances are a little higher on Tuesday, he said.
Temperatures will get warmer as the week continues, with a high of 96 on Thursday and a high of 97 on Friday.
“It’s going to feel a little warmer because it is going to be humid, so make sure you stay hydrated and then seek shade if possible,” Hernandez said.
