Showers and thunderstorms expected in the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex should expect thunderstorms on and off this week, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist. 

Prater said there is a 20% chance of storms on Monday and Tuesday, with the chance of critical weather conditions west of the Interstate-35 corridor.

While the chance is low, Prater warned about possible stronger storms earlier in the week, including the potential of hail and damaging wind. Residents should familiarize themselves with where their safe spaces are in case of severe weather, she said.

Prater said students in dorms, apartments or non-single family housing should find an interior room on the first floor with no windows. Residents should also make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather updates.

“Could be the weather radio, could be your TV, word of mouth, your phone,” Prater said. “Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.”

Temperatures will start near 90 degrees on Monday before dropping to the upper 60s by Wednesday, she said. These forecasts can change rapidly, so Prater said residents should check the National Weather Service social media for up-to-the-minute updates.

