The Metroplex should expect to see rain every day this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will pass through Wednesday night, and rain chances will return, Garcia said.
The cold front will drop temperatures back to the low-70s, and the rain chances will continue until Saturday, she said.
Weekly outlook
Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of precipitation and a high near 72 during the day. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the day with a high near 85 and a low around 67 at night.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 during the day. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 62.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 71 during the day. Mostly cloudy at night also with a 40% chance of precipitation and a low around 50.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 66 during the day. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 49. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 71.
@LucasCain5
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
