weather

The Metroplex should expect to see rain every day this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will pass through Wednesday night, and rain chances will return, Garcia said.

The cold front will drop temperatures back to the low-70s, and the rain chances will continue until Saturday, she said.

@LucasCain5

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments