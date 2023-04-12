Show displays history of Arlington Museum of Arts

The Arlington Museum of Art takes visitors on a journey through time, showcasing its beginnings and city history through old letters, antique books and newspapers stained with age.
The show, “Uncrated: Reimagining the Arlington Museum of Art, 1950 - 2025,” will be available until May 14. It explores the museum’s evolution through historical photos and artifacts dating back to its origin as the Arlington Arts Association.
“For ‘Uncrated,’ we really wanted to find out more about the museum’s history as a whole,” said Matt Randolph, the museum’s associate communications director. The Arlington Museum of Art spent several months reaching out to previous staff and leaders to hear their connections with the museum and received back items like pictures, a sculpture and different documents.
The show is community-oriented, said Amy Schultz, the museum’s creative director. The major exhibits at the museum normally showcase art that are more “internationally renowned,” but this project is outside of its normal scope because it showcases the museum’s history.
“It’s a love letter. You want to share your love letters. They’re sweet,” Schultz said. “There might be some typos in them, but you don’t care because they’re sweet and they’re yours and they mean something to you.”
Schultz said when the museum researched its history, it found that UTA Libraries’ Special Collections holds the records of Howard Joyner, one of the museum’s founders and UTA’s professor emeritus of art.
Exhibit signage details how Howard Joyner and his wife, Arista Joyner, were initially recruited to move to Arlington in 1937 to start the art department at UTA. They began forming an organization focused on supporting the arts in Arlington in 1939 then officially conceived the Arlington Arts Association in 1952, which was the museum’s foundation.
One of the exhibit’s featured documents is an original letter from Howard Joyner to the city emphasizing Arlington’s need for an art museum and that the city is one of the biggest in the country without one. “Arlington has everything, but does it?” he wrote.
“An Art Museum will cultivate the taste of an individual, and he will recognize it or the lack of it,” he continued.
In the early ’80s, the Arlington Arts Association pivoted fundraising to raise support for a museum building. After considering a few different locations, it opened the museum in 1987 in the building, which was a former J.C. Penney store, and has remained there since.
“When they came to Arlington, they really wanted to engage the community in visual arts,” Schultz said about the Joyners.
“Uncrated” should be viewed as a history museum rather than individual pieces of art, she said.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is closed Monday. UTA students receive free admission. With the museum being in-between exhibits, it decided to share its archives with the public instead of closing its doors, Schultz said.
“It’s very homegrown, I would say, in the most loving way that I could possibly say,” she said.
