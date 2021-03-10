Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to end the statewide mask mandate and reopen businesses at 100% capacity starting Wednesday. The decision left Arlington businesses and patrons with the question of whether they should continue to regulate mask-wearing.
On the first day of the lifted mandate, many customers continued to wear masks in Downtown Arlington during the lunch hour.
Some businesses, like Inclusion Coffee, will still require masks for both employees and customers.
“We’re trying to create a safe environment for everybody, and we feel like that’s the best way to do it that we’ve been given,” Inclusion Coffee owner Joshua Moore said.
Tarrant County has recorded 246,077 COVID-19 cases total, according to the Tarrant County COVID-19 tracker. As of Wednesday, Arlington has recorded 41,270 total cases.
Although Abbott’s executive order allows businesses to still limit building capacity and implement their own safety protocols, some Arlington residents feel that it should be up to individuals to decide whether to wear a mask.
“I think everyone’s going to have different opinions, even on masks, and if someone wants to keep wearing them, they get to, and that’s their choice. And if someone doesn’t, then they don’t,” public relations senior Delaney Drumright said as she browsed her laptop and drank coffee at Inclusion Coffee.
However, Drumright said she is willing to follow restaurant guidelines.
“So if I still have to wear one, like here at this coffee shop it says ‘mask still required,’ I’ll gladly put one on because I’ll respect what the business wants,” she said.
At other businesses, like J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill, employees are still required to wear masks, but customers will only be encouraged to do so, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I’ll continue to wear my mask, but again I’ll do so because it’s my choice — not because someone told me to do it,” Fort Worth resident Bryan Weatherford said while waiting for his order at J. Gilligan's.
Sitting at a corner table with his son at J. Gilligan's, Arlington resident Bob Austin said he will continue wearing a mask anywhere he goes and only take it off when necessary.
“If it’s a bar, club-type area, I’m going to take it off when I need to sit and drink,” he said.
Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Social Club will not require masks for any of its employees or customers. However, it will attempt to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines, Grease Monkey manager Paul Checkeye said.
The restaurant plans on maintaining social distancing by moving tables around, ensuring guests don’t reach over the bar and holding separate order lines for customers inside and outside of the establishment.
Some people believe businesses have the right to determine the regulations they find necessary.
Weatherford said employee safety should be prioritized, and businesses need to see what customers think.
“Businesses first and foremost need to continue to protect their staffs,” he said.
Plexiglass should remain in place, and precautions like frequent sanitizing are needed, he added. He also suggested that businesses should survey their customers to see what they’re comfortable with.
Midlothian resident Jason Banks wore a mask at Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Social Club. He said that he believes that businesses have a right to choose their regulations, especially if they’re not franchise-owned.
“If they’re individually owned, then they should have the right to conduct their business as they see fit,” he said. “No shirt, no shoes, no service. No mask, no service — it’s their right to do that.”
