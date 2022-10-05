Shopping strains students: Students share struggles with rising grocery prices

Over the past few months, information systems junior Zaimah Ahmed said she noticed her grocery bill slowly increasing, starting with a few cents and eventually turning into dollars.
Ahmed is just one of the many people around the U.S. feeling the pressure of rising food prices. In August, the cost of food increased by 11.4% from August 2021 and is expected to continue rising at a higher rate than in previous years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Emergency assistance coordinator Alexis Perez said essential items doubling in price can strain anyone’s budget, especially college students working part-time or living on stipend incomes.
“If you were budgeting $100 last year a month for food, [now] that’s giving you significantly [fewer] products in the stores,” Perez said.
She said the price of eggs has more than doubled, and cooking oil has gone from $1 to close to $3.
In simple terms, inflation is the rising prices of goods and services, marketing associate professor Narayan Janakiraman said. He said multiple factors can cause this increase, shortages of goods being the main one. When people chase a product in shortage, the product will cost more.
Marketing assistant professor Daniel Martinez said a mixed basket of world events contributed to today’s shortages, including supply-chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and people spending extra pocket money on excess goods.
Business management junior Mason Marchbanks said he’s seen the price of meats, such as chicken and beef, becoming more expensive, but it hasn’t gotten to the point where he’s had to change his buying habits.
“Just about the only thing that doesn’t get more expensive are Costco hot dogs,” Marchbanks said.
He said he’s talked to farmers who have expressed they feel regulations focused on “going green” have limited what they can do with their crops, making it more expensive to maintain their farms.
The rising prices of groceries are just one indirect effect of rising interest rates — a tool the federal government uses to try and curb inflation. Martinez said higher interest rates also create higher mortgages and car payments. On Sept. 21, the Federal Reserve raised federal interest rate by 0.75 percentage point to 3.25% in response to high inflation, according to a Federal Reserve press release.
Ahmed said she has discussed inflation topics, such as rising rent and groceries, with her roommates multiple times. She said she has tried to budget for fresh produce, avoid buying snacks and limit how often she eats out.
“As the economy gets unsteadier by the day, I think we just have to prepare ourselves as college students,” Ahmed said.
Perez said the Maverick Pantry, a food pantry providing free groceries to food-insecure UTA students, has picked up popularity this fall. She said the pantry has been open a year now, so more students might be aware of it, but inflation has also played a huge role.
She said students should utilize resources available to them, like the Maverick Pantry, and recommended trying to be savvy when shopping by swapping out name-brand items with store brands and buying groceries with roommates.
Martinez said he thinks if the government keeps increasing interest rates, they might be able to curve inflation eventually, but it might take a couple of years to return to normal.
“It might get worse before it gets better. Let’s put it that way,” Martinez said.
