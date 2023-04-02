Sexual assault, burglary of habitation and theft in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from March 25 to 28.
Criminal trespass
On March 26, a male staff member reported someone sleeping in a building, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. Officers determined the unaffiliated male was in the building after hours without authorization. He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Theft
On March 25, a female student reported being the victim of a scam, McCord said.
Theft of property worth over $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Graffiti
On March 27, a male staff member reported graffiti in the men’s locker room.
If the pecuniary loss is less than $100, the offense is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.
Burglary of habitation
On March 28, an unaffiliated female was alleged to have unlawfully entered into an apartment to assault another unaffiliated female, McCord said. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Burglary of a habitation is a second degree felony and punishable by jail time no less than two years and no more than 20 years. Perpetrators may recieve a fine up to $10,000 and confinement.
The case is still active.
Sexual assault
On March 28, officers determined there was an intimate relationship between two unaffiliated females, and the situation was related to the burglary of habitation case on the same day, McCord said.
One of them was under the age of 17, and an investigation is ongoing.
Sexual assault of a minor is a second degree felony and punishable by jail time no less than two years and no more than 20 years. Perpetrators may recieve a fine up to $10,000 and confinement.
The case is still active.
Credit card abuse
On March 28, a female staff member reported a fraudulent attempted charge to her University procurement card, McCord said.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
