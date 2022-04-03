Severe weather possible Monday followed by a cooldown during the week

The Metroplex is expected to see showers and thunderstorms to start the week before giving way to warmer weather followed by a slight cooldown.

Rain chances are anticipated to hold off until evening hours Monday with the possibility for severe weather, said Steve Fano, lead National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Right now it looks like we’ll only have a 30% chance of rain in the morning or in the day tomorrow, and then those chances increase to pretty much a 90% chance overnight,” Fano said.

Severe weather concerns include mostly strong thunderstorms, hail and wind. Chances for a tornado exist but remain low.

Warm temperatures are expected for the start of the week, Fano said. Monday will see highs around 77, and Tuesday will have highs around 85.

“We'll have a cold front come through on Tuesday night, and that will cool our temperatures down some,” he said. “But not expecting any precipitation with that cold front.”

Slightly cooler weather will continue for the rest of the week, with only 71 for the high Thursday, and 71 for the high Friday.

Fano recommends people stay informed on the latest forecasts and have an emergency plan in place before severe weather strikes.

“If a tornado warning is issued or if severe weather threatens, they know where they're going to go and where their family is going to go to stay safe,” he said. “That applies to both at work and at home.”

