Severe weather expected Monday, followed by warm-up during week

Arlington is expected to start the week with thunderstorms but move into clear skies and warmer weather after Tuesday and into the weekend.

Monday will start with the possibility for severe weather in the Metroplex, including hail and tornadoes, said Patricia Sánchez, National Weather Service meteorologist.  

Chances of precipitation will drop after Tuesday as temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies roll in Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in the 70s are expected during the weekend.

The weather calls for a light sweater and keeping an umbrella close in case of heavy rain early in the week, Sánchez said.

She said people should make sure they have multiple ways of seeing warnings and updates on severe weather.

