Settle under the stars with new CAPS program

Shining, shimmering, soothing.
From 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. every Tuesday until May 2, the Planetarium turns from a place to learn about the universe into a nook to pause, take a few deep breaths and enjoy the company of stars. CAPS: Mindful Moments Under the Stars is a collaboration between Counseling and Psychological Services and the Planetarium.
The sessions allow participants to learn mindfulness and practice meditation that effectively manages stress while enjoying the planetarium’s beauty, according to the UTA event calendar.
McKenna Dowd, UTA Planetarium program coordinator, said the sessions started this semester, and making the program happen was a coincidental experience. She had been thinking of doing relaxation sessions in the planetarium for some time, she said.
“I can’t tell you how many students are like, ‘I could fall asleep to this,’ ‘Oh, I wish I could sit here and study or just relax in here,’ and this light bulb clicked in my head,” Dowd said.
She met Vickie Goins, assistant director of Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion, at a tabling event for CAPS last semester. She told Goins about the idea of doing mindfulness sessions in the planetarium. After some conversation and scheduling, they figured out they could have students relax under the stars.
“It was a dream come true for both departments,” Dowd said.
Goins said the Student Access and Resource Center also helps pay for the sessions.
On Feb. 28, participants entered the planetarium, carrying heavy school bags and tense shoulders. They set their belongings on the floor, rested their backs on the inclined seats and gazed at the gently swirling nebulas.
Avni Vyas, assistant director of Clinical Services, guided participants through the session. As she does, attendees loosen their arms and slow their breaths.
“It’s amazing. It’s very relaxing, I have a bright spot in the day,” said CAPS Counselor Daniel Cummings, who attended the Feb. 28 session. He said he felt more present, calm and grounded.
Hosting the session in the planetarium makes it an immersive and full-body experience, Dowd said. The big dome screen, the music and the acoustics allow for comforting mindfulness sessions.
“It’s a perfect place to really relax,” she said. “Who would not want to with some calming music, and you’re like floating amongst the stars?”
Dowd said the planetarium also allows creativity with the visuals, and Vyas likes to switch it up every time, so participants get a brand new experience each Tuesday, but the peaceful and relaxation stays constant.
One participant told Dowd after the session that their Apple Watch saw their heart rate decrease by 20 or 30 beats.
The sessions are open space and judgment-free, she said. Participants can come and go as they like and do not have to stay the full 30 minutes. In case they come late, Dowd asks people not to use their phone lights, as the planetarium has special red lights for visibility.
Dowd said the session forces participants to pause as life can be very fast-paced between classes and personal life.
“I feel like that is what we often forget as students, let alone as human beings, that it’s OK to rest,” she said. “It’s OK to take a beat and put yourself first for a little bit, so you can refuel, kind of be able to do that during these very busy times in your life. So I feel like it’s very beneficial.”
CAPS hosted a similar mindfulness program for several years called “Renew, Relax, Revive.” They hosted it in a conference room in Ransom Hall, Goins said.
While that program was helpful, being in the planetarium allowed them to expand the reach of what CAPS can do and open up a different experience, she said.
“You go into that darkened space, it’s soothing,” Goins said. “It helps to deepen the mindfulness experiences versus in a conference room where the fluorescent lights are on, and you’re sitting at a table with chairs. It’s just a different atmosphere.”
Dowd said she hopes the sessions gain more traction. The planetarium has 150 seats, and they hope to fill it up.
“It’s beautiful,” Cummings said. “That space is kind of amazing, in the seats. I think it was perfect. My first thought was, ‘I hope they keep doing this.’” '
