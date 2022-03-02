Senior executive chef blends family memories with food preparation

Pots and pans clank in tandem as blades thwack through peppers on the chopping block, letting loose a stinging smell, sharp as the severing edge.
But along with the intensity, chef David Aldape’s kitchen emits warmth — with music, banter and smiles. He wouldn’t have it any other way. Throughout his life, food is blended indelibly with family.
Days spent amid the smell of cakes and pies in his grandmother’s kitchen planted a seed that would grow Aldape into becoming UTA’s Dining Services senior executive chef.
“Those childhood memories of food really impact what you want to do,” he said.
But the seed took a while to grow.
Initially set to be an accountant, Aldape completed two years of college before financial instability led him to work in a restaurant. He spent the next 10 years climbing from server to manager at On The Border, a Tex-Mex-style restaurant in Arlington.
As a manager, Aldape wanted to broaden his skill set by learning the culinary side of business, so he gravitated toward the kitchen. Memories of his grandparents slowly coaxed him into cooking.
“I wanted to see if I could learn this skill and be good at it and then push myself to be better,” he said.
Aldape trained under the restaurant’s executive chef Morgan Hull and learned to cook recipes from scratch.
“His way of teaching, his patience and giving us the opportunity to make mistakes was kind of the foundation of what I wanted to emulate in the future,” he said.
Hull set a high standard but gave his team space to execute his vision and learn from experience, Aldape said.
“He wasn’t like these guys on TV that really show their aggression and say, ‘It’s gotta be like this.’ No, it wasn’t like that,” Aldape said. “He was very patient and did have a high expectation, did have a high standard, but would give us the opportunity to help present that.”
When Aldape considered going to culinary school, Hull nearly threw a pot at his head, saying, “I taught you everything you need to know. Get to work.”
Aldape left On The Border to work at Johnny Carino’s, an Italian restaurant, for five years. Then, a guest offered him a job as an executive chef at Morrison Healthcare, which is a family of foodservice companies.
While at Morrison Healthcare, he learned the dietetic aspects of preparing food, and his passion for cooking solidified. Cooking in hospitals across the Metroplex cultivated a responsibility to meet each patient’s nutritional requirements, he said.
A pivotal moment for Aldape came when a patient’s daughter told him, “I just want to thank you because my mom hasn’t been eating at home. But when she comes to the hospital, she’ll eat everything, and she feels better,” he said.
At that moment, Aldape knew he would be a chef for life.
During his last three years at Morrison Healthcare, Aldape traveled across the country as a regional executive chef. But eventually, the distance wore on his home life, and he settled in Prosper, Texas, with his wife Connie, whom he met when she worked as a hostess at On The Border.
In 2016, he accepted an executive chef position at UTA, and it was like “drinking from a fire hose,” Aldape said. But at the helm of Maverick Dining, Aldape had the chance to impart a career’s worth of wisdom like Hull had done.
Aldape acknowledges he doesn’t know all the cuisines in the world, so he’s not afraid to defer to his kitchen team whenever he’s not familiar with a particular dish, he said.
“It’s part of the humble aspect of it,” he said. “I don’t know how to do this, so I’m going to find somebody that does, and we’re going to do it right.”
For Austin Banks III, chef manager and Aldape’s colleague, the bond between them grew deep.
“I think of him as a brother. I really do,” Banks said. “He’s my executive chef, but he’s family to me.”
If he sees someone having a bad day, he reaches out to them and tries to help, he said.
While Aldape loves cooking, Banks refers to him as a family man first.
“He has daughters. I have daughters,” he said. “Some of the experiences I’ve been through, he might [not] have been through. Some of the experiences he’s been through, maybe I haven’t been through. We sit and talk about family all the time.”
Aldape said he prefers a boisterous kitchen. If Maverick Dining serves Italian food, voices of Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin fill the corners of the kitchen. On days the kitchen serves Mexican cuisine, they’ll play Spanish music.
“There’s other chefs that really discourage having music playing in the background, but I think that it’s therapeutic to have a certain type of music playing,” he said.
Banks said Aldape creates a light atmosphere where joking and having fun are parts of the cooking experience.
Megan Hein, Maverick Dining’s marketing manager, said she has loved working with Aldape. Over the course of two years, they became officemates and worked together on many projects, such as The Arlington Eatery, a space for rotating restaurants in The Commons.
“He always supports any of the different events that we host, and he’s always taking things to a bigger and better level,” Hein said.
Aldape’s flexibility and open-mindedness allow Maverick Dining to align with student demographics, she said.
While he has a background in Tex-Mex, he consults a few associates from Mexico for authentic ingredients and recipes. He hires students from various ethnicities to represent a wide array of cultural offerings.
Whether tapping into his roots or deferring to his team, Aldape remains true to the flavor profiles of different cultures, he said.
“Being able to work with someone who’s willing to push those boundaries and keep getting better every single day makes a huge difference in helping us grow and better serving the UTA community,” Hein said.
