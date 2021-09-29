A collection of backpacks stretched across the lawn outside the Central Library mall for the Send Silence Packing exhibit on Wednesday, each representing an individual who has struggled with suicidal thoughts.
Active Minds came to UTA’s Central Library mall to raise awareness on suicide prevention. With about 800 chapters across high school and college campuses, the national nonprofit focuses on promoting young adult mental well-being through advocacy, resources and policy changes, said Meghan Nelligan, Send Silence Packing tour coordinator.
The exhibit travels across the nation, giving a visual representation of lives lost to suicide each year. Rows of backpacks lying over the lawn, posters of photos and stories told by loved ones are shared for passersby to read, Nelligan said.
Backpacks without posters represent individuals who are struggling with mental health every day and those grieving the loss of someone from mental health issues, she said.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019 report, suicide was the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 15 to 34.
“So many people are impacted by suicide,” she said. “We really need to change the way we talk about mental health, and just ask ourselves, ‘How can we be there for people that are going through these struggles?’”
Brittany Bolden, Counseling and Psychological Services ambassador and social work graduate student, works to promote mental health awareness around campus, she said. Being a college student herself, she said she had her own struggles, but she gained support from family and friends.
“People forget that [as] college students, we tend to go through situations that can kind of be swept under the rug,” Bolden said. “It's important to show students that you are not alone.”
Information systems senior Asif Khan received the event flyer through Canvas and stopped by after his class.
“This topic isn't discussed enough,” Khan said. “We know about the facilities the universities provide, but it's something you need to look at how your families can be affected, how their lives are also related to you.”
Reading through the stories, he related his experience when he changed his major, he said. He learned unhappy thoughts can happen to anyone without showing any signs of depression, he said.
Cynthia Bing, CAPS director of outreach services and mental health promotion, first reached out to the Active Minds organization after seeing their exhibit on national news, she said. With Active Minds’ second showcase on campus, the first being in 2019, CAPS provided resources to the campus community alongside the exhibit.
Bing said the most rewarding part of helping those who struggle with mental health has been the progress they made to feel stronger, healthier and better able to achieve their goals.
She hopes students can learn how suicide can affect the lives of families and hopes they will feel encouraged to ask for help.
“The way that the families or friends remember this person and knowing that any student that goes and reads a story — for that moment, it's like that person lives on,” Nelligan said.
@trinhvchristine
