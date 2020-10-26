Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett 52-48 as next Supreme Court Justice

Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivers remarks after President Donald J. Trump announced her as his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House.

 Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice on Monday.

In a 52-48 vote, the confirmation was made eight days before the 2020 general election, filling a vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18. Barrett solidifies a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell said voting to confirm Barrett should make every senator proud.

Barrett’s nomination, made shortly after Ginsburg’s death, was met with a divided Senate.

Democrats pushed back on Barrett’s nomination, citing the Senate’s refusal to hold hearings for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee, nearly eight months before the 2016 election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said there was no escaping the glaring hypocrisy of the confirmation.

“No tit for tat convoluted, distorted version of history will wipe away the stain that will exist forever with this Republican majority and with this Republican leader,” Schumer said.

Barrett’s confirmation has also sparked concern for reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

In a 2016 lecture, she suggested lawmakers should review Title IX rights afforded to transgender people. During the confirmation hearings, Barrett said she did not believe the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade to be a super-precedent, which means it is not a decision the majority of the population has accepted.

Barrett took the first of two oaths at a White House ceremony Monday night. She will officially join the court once both oaths are complete.

@megancardona_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments