Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett 52-48 as next Supreme Court Justice

The U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice on Monday.
In a 52-48 vote, the confirmation was made eight days before the 2020 general election, filling a vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18. Barrett solidifies a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell said voting to confirm Barrett should make every senator proud.
Barrett’s nomination, made shortly after Ginsburg’s death, was met with a divided Senate.
Democrats pushed back on Barrett’s nomination, citing the Senate’s refusal to hold hearings for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee, nearly eight months before the 2016 election.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said there was no escaping the glaring hypocrisy of the confirmation.
“No tit for tat convoluted, distorted version of history will wipe away the stain that will exist forever with this Republican majority and with this Republican leader,” Schumer said.
Barrett’s confirmation has also sparked concern for reproductive and LGBTQ rights.
In a 2016 lecture, she suggested lawmakers should review Title IX rights afforded to transgender people. During the confirmation hearings, Barrett said she did not believe the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade to be a super-precedent, which means it is not a decision the majority of the population has accepted.
Barrett took the first of two oaths at a White House ceremony Monday night. She will officially join the court once both oaths are complete.
Its unfortunate that you didn't include the perspective from the republican side of the aisle.
Here's a quote from Dan McLaughlin at National Review Online:
"Historically, throughout American history, when their party controls the Senate, presidents get to fill Supreme Court vacancies at any time — even in a presidential election year, even in a lame-duck session after the election, even after defeat. Historically, when the opposite party controls the Senate, the Senate gets to block Supreme Court nominees sent up in a presidential election year, and hold the seat open for the winner. Both of those precedents are settled by experience as old as the republic. Republicans should not create a brand-new precedent to deviate from them."
