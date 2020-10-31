FORT WORTH — Sen. John Cornyn stopped by Panther Island Pavilion to speak to supporters as part of his re-election campaign on Saturday.
Cornyn was first elected as a U.S. senator in 2002, winning over 55% of all votes. This year is his fourth re-election campaign as he faces democratic nominee MJ Hegar for the seat in the 2020 general election.
A bus decaled with a large Texas flag was greeted with cheers as it pulled into the parking lot. Supporters waved American flags and signs in support of Cornyn and President Donald Trump.
Cornyn said this year has been the strangest and most historic election he’s been involved in. Interacting with voters virtually and social distancing has brought its challenges, but he said he’s proud of the work the campaign has done.
Speaking from atop the campaign bus alongside other Republican figures and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Cornyn encouraged the crowd to turn out the Republican vote. Every election race not voted in is a vote for the other party, he said.
Cornyn’s campaign stop took place the same day as former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s block walk in Tarrant County.
The Democratic Party has invested heavily in Texas, most notably with billionaire Michael Bloomberg donating millions to Democratic campaigns in the state. Cornyn said he’s never been in a race where he was outspent before this year.
“It takes more than money to win a race,” Cornyn said. “This Senate seat is not for sale.”
Arlington resident Tammi Taylor said protecting the First and Second Amendment rights are important issues for her this election season. She heard about the campaign event from a GOP text messaging list.
Taylor voted on the first day of early voting. Although she had to stand in line for about an hour, she said it was worth it.
Texas broke its record for early voting turnout with nearly 9.7 million votes cast before the close of early voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. In 2016, Texas had under 9 million votes cast at the same time.
For Aledo resident Fanchee Whitaker, nongovernment funded health care is an important issue in this year’s election. Currently, America has a handle on COVID-19 now that more is known about the virus than before, she said.
Although there is more testing, reporting on a decrease in fatalities is key, Whitaker said.
On Tuesday, Whitaker said she hopes to see more Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and for the country to come together through prosperity and success.
While the election is competitive, for Republicans, the choice is very clear, Cornyn said. Innovation, not taxation, is the way to solve problems.
“Texas values what the rest of the country envies in terms of our job creation and opportunity to pursue your dream,” he said.
