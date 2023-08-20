Semester starts with triple-digit temperatures

Time to go back to school, and unfortunately, conditions are looking hot and dry the whole week.
With temperatures on Monday topping off in the triple-digit range across the Metroplex, an excessive heat warning will extend from the weekend into Monday evening, said Miles Langfeld, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Langfeld said it doesn’t look like there is any chance of rain in North Texas this week, but temperatures could start to drop a couple of degrees mid-week as the high pressure lifts off to the northeast a tad. Overall, triple-digit heat is expected throughout the week.
Along with the heat, a higher fire threat is anticipated as drought conditions deteriorate, and hot and dry conditions continue. Langfeld said he advises people to avoid outdoor activities that could lead to a fire, especially as conditions get a little windier Monday. With windier conditions, it may be harder to contain those fires.
