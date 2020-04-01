thelofts.jpg

The Lofts is a student apartment complex in College Park District. Students can break their university-owned apartment leases early without penalty at participating complexes because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to UTA’s website.

 The Shorthrorn: file photo

Students can break their university-owned apartment leases early without penalty at participating complexes because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to UTA’s website.

Residents at Arbor Oaks, Center Point, Meadow Run, The Heights on Pecan, The Lofts at College Park, Timber Brook and University Village apartments must complete an Occupant Termination Notice and submit it on or before April 10, according to University Housing’s website.

University apartments will remain open for residents who choose to stay.

There are two different forms, depending on if a resident lives in a by-the-bed apartment or a by-the-unit apartment. Residents must email their completed forms to UTA Housing by April 10.

Residents must then complete an Express Check-Out form before or on April 30.

Apartments will continue to charge rent until the resident’s personal property is removed from the premises. April rent will be prorated based on the resident’s move-out date.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments