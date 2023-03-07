Seize your spring break with a Texas staycation

With spring break around the corner, bookings for attractions all over the state are beginning to fill. For those looking to make the most of their vacation without traveling too far, here are some of Texas’s top attractions this season.
Texas Live shows - Arlington
Texas Live, located on East Randol Mill Road, is an entertainment center offering a variety of restaurants and bars for guests. The venue also hosts events, a few of which are happening over the break.
Support the Dallas Mavericks on March 15 as they go up against the San Antonio Spurs with a watch party presented by Choctaw Casinos and Resorts. There will be interactive experiences, prizes and drink specials. Tip off will be at 7:30 p.m. and displayed on their 100-feet mega screen TV. Table reservations are available online, though walk-ins are also accepted.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 with Shamrocks and Shenanigans. There will be live performances from various entertainers as well as drink and food specials. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and tickets are required for entry and can be bought online.
Dance your heart out March 18 at The Drop, an EDM dance party featuring local and national artists. Parking and admission are free after 11 p.m.
Symphony Arlington
Symphony Arlington performs in the historic Arlington Music Hall, located on North Center Street. The orchestra holds concerts on Thursdays beginning at 7:30 p.m. on March 16 and will feature bassoonist Anthony Adario, who will perform pieces from George Butterworth, Gustav Mahler, Wolfgang Mozart and Maurice Ravel. Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased online.
The Fort Worth Stockyards
The Fort Worth Stockyards are home to famous boot making companies, western themed stores, museums, rodeos and much more. From March 9 through 19, the historic district of the city is going to be putting on various events under their Spring Breakaway Stockyards Style series.
Watch professional bull riders compete March 16 in the Stockyards Showcase. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be purchased online.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 with Luck O’ the Stockyards. The event will have $5 draft beers, lawn games and live music. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with no ticket fees.
Experience the Stockyards on March 17 and 18 with the Championship Rodeo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 and at noon March 18, tickets are required for entry and can be purchased online.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 18 with Cowtown Goes Green, an all-day event full of food, drinks, live music, activities, shows and an Irish-Western parade at 4 p.m.
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden aims to provide a public venue that promotes art, enjoyment and knowledge of horticulture. The venue is hosting Dallas Blooms, an annual floral festival accompanied with sculptures by Gary Lee Price.
Smell the roses with Dallas Blooms all the way through April 16. The six-week celebration will have an accumulation of events ranging from cooking classes, live entertainment, children’s activities, beer and wine tastings, book signings and speeches.
Terry Lendecker, vice president of public relations, image and branding, said this time of year is their busiest. In order to prepare for the crowds, she recommends booking a reservation and arriving early to the facility. Bookings can be made online.
“I always like to arrive early, book earlier if you can and just pack your patience,” she said. “It’s during peak visitation.”
Dinosaur Valley
Go back in time with a trip to Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas, a little over an hour South West of Arlington. The state park allows guests to roam dinosaur tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River, take guided horseback riding tours, engage in ranger-led education hikes and check out their own bird watching kits.
Reservations for the park’s various activities, including camping, can be made on the park’s website.
Colton Kroll, assistant superintendent for the park, encourages future guests to check the weather before making a reservation, which can be made up to 30 days in advance. In the event of rain, some of the park's amenities will close, he said.
“We are a destination park so we do hit capacity a lot, especially these busy weekends,” Kroll said. “Definitely make a reservation if you want to come.”
The Space Center
Take one small step to the Space Center in Houston on March 11 through 19 to catch their annual Moon 2 Mars Festival. The event aims to celebrate the innovators that power space exploration through activities, food and live music. Tickets are needed for entry, and can be purchased online.
@hjgarcia0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.