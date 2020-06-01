See the latest protest news for Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as the man struggled to breathe.

Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29.

In the days following Floyd’s death, thousands around the country protested in Minneapolis; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and more, including protests in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Demonstrations were also seen around the world in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Syria, New Zealand and more.

Protesters demanded justice for Floyd and others victimized by police brutality.

See the latest protest news for Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth

A protester throws a rock as Arlington Police back away during a demonstration against police brutality June 1 in Arlington. Arlington Police worked to block traffic as demonstrators marched through the city.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments