Second vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion candidate presents vision of a shared purpose

The second of three finalists for vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion presented her vision for the office Monday via Microsoft Teams.

Marquita Booker, associate vice president for inclusion and equity at UT-Austin, said she sees the role as one that would create a shared purpose. Under her leadership, the office would follow three guiding principles: intentionality, accountability and transparency.

Intentionality would mean adopting an anti-discrimination, equity focused framework. Accountability would be met by ongoing assessments to evaluate the university’s commitments, and transparency would be accomplished through honest discourse about the institution and higher education’s history, she said.

Booker said the office would sustain the momentum of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, even when it is no longer a popular topic. She said student bodies in higher education oftentimes take on the brunt of that work.

“I commend the students and how they inspire me,” she said. “That's a lot to take on and also worry about your academics.”

The office would take that momentum and ensure it remains a top priority, she said.

Booker said under her leadership, the office would be vocal and transparent with the information obtained from the campus community and the city of Arlington.

“My goal is to have this office be a source of shared information,” she said.

The office would take on a strategic plan. First, they would initiate an environmental scan of the campus to see the climate of diversity and equity at UTA. With that data, the office would evaluate and set short and long term goals. It would then create scorecards to track progress and be accountable, she said.

When asked how she would accommodate people with disabilities, Booker said the office would be creative on the communication side, spreading information through different mediums. She said she would seek more visibility for people with disabilities and provide more training for faculty to raise awareness on what their mandates are.

“Not just legally, but toward advancing a culture of inclusion,” she said.

Apart from her experiences in academic leadership, Booker was a civil rights attorney specializing in employment and education discrimination.

“I have not only the head for this work, but the heart for it,” she said.

Booker’s full Curriculum Vitae can be found here. Information on the last candidate will be posted on the same webpage 24 hours before their presentation.

The last candidate’s presentation has been rescheduled from Wednesday to an unknown date because of extreme winter weather that resulted in a campus closure.

@Chongyang206

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu