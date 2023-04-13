Second finalist speaks as vice president of Student Affairs candidate forums continue

The second of three finalists for the vice president of Student Affairs position hosted two virtual forums Thursday, discussing his goals if chosen for the role.
One forum was for Student Affairs staff and the other for students. The position leads a diverse division and advocates for issues and concerns of students on and off campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Daniel Pugh, the second finalist to present, is the former Texas A&M University vice president for Student Affairs.
Pugh said he applied for this position about 18 years ago, so he’s had a long-term interest in joining UTA.
When it comes to students, one of his priorities is evaluating their abilities to succeed, he said. For those who stumble, he wants to provide support systems, which is something he will cherish.
When assessing students’ abilities, he said he considers where the student is at in their leadership, education and development so they can be placed where they should be. Forcing them into a lower level doesn’t help develop them, Pugh said.
“Based on where the students are, we can generalize, but we need to be fluid enough to individualize to meet where the student’s at,” he said.
Pugh said he’s always looking at the quality of a student’s experience at the university, which extends to graduate and doctoral students.
When asked why he chose UTA, Pugh said it’s because he sees an opportunity at the university with his unique skill set and is familiar with the institution.
“This will be invigorating,” he said. “I will be challenged. I will challenge. I think there are advancements that can be made.”
Similar to an audience question at Monday’s forum, Pugh was asked about his perspective on AI software such as ChatGPT. He said if used properly, it could provide an opportunity in regards to engagement.
The last finalist presenting Friday is Lacy Karpilo, Eastern Oregon University vice president for Student Affairs.
The first finalist who presented Monday was Lowell Davis, University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Student Affairs vice chancellor. He discussed his viewpoint on subjects such as AI and student and faculty wellness.
Hiring for the position began in December, a couple of weeks after Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, stepped down from her position, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Nagy had been in the role since 2017.
One business day before each forum, information about the finalists and their careers is posted on the Vice President of Student Affairs search webpage. A Microsoft Teams link is provided on the university’s website.
