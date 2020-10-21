Second episode of Teik Talks to feature new women’s basketball head coach

UTA will host its second episode of Teik Talks with interim President Teik Lim on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The episode will feature Shereka Wright, the university’s newly announced women’s basketball coach.
Wright was officially appointed as head coach of the women’s basketball team Sept. 4. She’s a former WNBA player, a Purdue University alumna and the 10th head coach in Lady Mavericks history.
🏀 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐭 𝟗:𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 🏀— UT Arlington (@utarlington) October 19, 2020
Join @UTAPrezLim and newly announced @UTAMavsWBB coach @CoachRekeUTA on the UT Arlington Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/3NgKk4FpyK
You can learn more about the women’s basketball head coach here.
Students can attend by logging on to the university’s Facebook account.
