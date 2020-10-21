Second episode of Teik Talks to feature new women’s basketball head coach

UTA will host its second episode of Teik Talks with interim President Teik Lim on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The episode will feature Shereka Wright, the university’s newly announced women’s basketball coach.

Wright was officially appointed as head coach of the women’s basketball team Sept. 4. She’s a former WNBA player, a Purdue University alumna and the 10th head coach in Lady Mavericks history.

You can learn more about the women’s basketball head coach here.

Students can attend by logging on to the university’s Facebook account.

@daisygarciac

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

