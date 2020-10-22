Second episode of Teik Talks focuses on student-athletes

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the second episode of Teik Talks on Facebook Live on Thursday, featuring newly announced women’s basketball coach Shereka Wright.
Wright, who was appointed as head coach of the women’s basketball team last month, is a former WNBA player, a Purdue University alumna and the 10th head coach in Lady Mavericks history.
Lim asked Wright various questions about student-athlete life and what a typical day looks like for women’s basketball team members.
“Oftentimes, we only think of student-athletes on the court or on the field — at least that's how I see it,” Lim said. “But we forget that they are also students.”
Wright said Lim is right — these athletes are students first. She wants the UTA community to know that she and her staff put an athlete’s education before everything else.
To help manage student-athlete life, Wright said the team uses an app called TeamSynced, which allows players to view their calendar and schedule to see what needs to be completed.
Whether it’s treatment, practice, study hall, or a meeting with an academic advisor or coach, this app helps athletes plan their day more efficiently, Wright said.
The women’s basketball team is usually in class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then they usually train together from 1 to 4 p.m. Some players come in early to get any treatment needed since UTA has an athletic training facility with different resources, she said.
Wright’s staff makes sure the team has plenty of time to eat and hydrate throughout the day, she said. After workouts, she makes sure the players cool down, stretch and get snack bags to refuel.
After all this, the student-athletes go to study hall.
“It's a very fulfilling day, but we really, really, as a staff, really try to make sure that we help provide them all the resources they need to be successful here,” Wright said.
When it’s game day, Wright said not much changes in their schedule. They’re still students and will continue going to class and studying before a game.
Before a game however, the team holds review sessions for about an hour, Wright said. Like how someone would study for a test, during review sessions the team goes over their game plan for that night.
Regarding life after college, Lim asked Wright how she prepares her players for transition after graduation.
Wright said she honors a student’s intended major, no matter what it is. From day one, her staff makes sure to help the student-athletes in different ways so they’re successful in the future.
From networking and building resumes to community service efforts, Wright said she wants to make sure her players are prepared for life after graduation.
“When they are prepared and ready to go, we have things in place for them,” she said. “And they're ready to be able to leave here with a job and ready to go.”
Lim’s next episode of Teik Talks will be held Nov. 12, featuring a residential assistant from Kalpana Chawla Hall and a UTA Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center member.
For additional announcements on the next episode, students can follow Lim on Twitter @UTAPrezLim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.