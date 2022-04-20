Second consecutive social work professor wins honor

Rebecca Mauldin, Social work assistant professor, has been given a chance to blend research and education into a career while staying in her home base of a classroom through the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching - Untenured.
“I chose social work because I wanted to make a difference. I feel like that’s the bottom line,” Mauldin said. “There’s a lot that goes on in this world that we can see is not always the most uplifting, but in a field like social work, the role is to make a difference.”
Mauldin became the second consecutive UTA social work professor to receive the award, showcasing the care the School of Social Work puts into the students’ experience.
Interim President Teik Lim will grant the annual award April 26 to Mauldin as a nontenure-track instructor who has taught for at least three years and demonstrated effectiveness and innovation in the classroom, according to the School of Social Work website.
“It was a nice foundation for hard work,” Mauldin said. “I put a lot of emphasis and attention on students, and I felt like it was validating.”
Despite the overwhelming application process, Scott Ryan, School of Social Work dean, supported Mauldin through the experience, she said.
“I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Mauldin as a teacher,” Ryan said in an email. “She is truly exceptional.”
She’s a genuine person, and it shows in her educational approach as she allows students to grow in their curiosity, said Ashley Palmer, social work assistant professor.
Having a professor that is passionate about their work will hopefully inspire others to push themselves, Palmer said.
Mauldin has been teaching at UTA since fall 2018.
Years later, she said she remembered the impact of her first class. Through classroom conversations, students discovered her fascination with the outdoors and had a branch engraved in the FabLab with the course’s name to commemorate her first semester.
“To get such a sweet acknowledgement from the class was really special,” Mauldin said.
Along with the experimental hands-on learning, she provides open educational resources, including her own textbooks created alongside her Ph.D. students, she said. The emphasis to make education affordable and accessible made her stand out as a candidate.
“There’s a lot of autonomy in the classroom, a lot of experiential learning, a lot of peer support, and I mean, to be honest, my classrooms usually have a lot of laughter too,” Mauldin said.
Megan Westmore, social work Ph.D. student and graduate research assistant, first met Mauldin in fall 2021 while taking the advanced research methods in human services course.
Mauldin used innovative teaching methods by providing online lectures and readings for students outside of class, Westmore said. During class, students worked on projects together.
She learned a lot through the process as Mauldin shared the power of rewriting resources with her current students to create something for future students, she said.
Outside of the classroom, Mauldin checked on her students and took the opportunity to get to know them, Westmore said.
“It meant a lot to my entire class that she was willing to see us as human beings and ask us how we were doing and how she could support us,” she said.
Ryan said she has been recognized by many graduating students as a professor with the greatest impact on their education,
He’s noticed Mauldin’s care and support for her students, and it’s apparent the students have as well, he said.
Palmer said she found Mauldin to be an approachable, kind person who brought people together, she said.
“She cares a lot about making sure that other people know that she cares, and I think that makes her a very easy person to work with and be engaged with as a colleague,” Palmer said.
Mauldin said she respects her students’ ability to make decisions and take initiative in their own learning.
In the Ph.D. course, students are taking an open educational resource textbook, written at the master’s level and rewriting it for other Ph.D. social work students to use across the country, she said.
In the classroom, students come together to edit and discuss components of the book to make the language accessible to other students, Westmore said.
The high cost of materials is counterintuitive to sustainable social justice values, Palmer said.
She tailored the content to social work practices, research in North Texas as well as including faulty spotlights to connect students with the university, Ryan said. The school estimated students saved about $126,000 since adopting Mauldin’s research textbook and guidebook in January 2020.
Mauldin eliminated Westmore’s doubts when beginning the project by validating her own opinions and reminding her that the contributions would be meaningful, Westmore said.
The school supported the idea by helping her fund the program and implementing it across campus, Mauldin said.
She brings people together from a classroom level to work as a colleague to organize events and celebrate success, Palmer said.
“Even people who do not necessarily have the exact same experience, skills, opinions – it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “She does a great job of just unifying and bringing people together.”
Mauldin is devoted to her students and their success, Ryan said. During her first semester, she assisted four honor students with their research and honors projects. She also contracted them for additional work, so they can receive honors credit in her class.
As a first-year Ph.D. student, it is intimidating to do things she’s never done before, but Westmore learned she was capable with Mauldin’s support.
“Even though what I learned in her class content-wise was incredible, but I appreciate it more than anything was her support and realizing that ‘Yes, we are capable of doing this,’” she said.
The personal bonds created with students as they enter the workforce years later is a rewarding experience, Mauldin said. Some students stay within the community, where she may run into them years after graduation.
The biggest lesson she learned as an educator is the power of being positive and seeing the best in people, she said.
“Those are the moments that make it worthwhile and that keep me going,” Mauldin said.
